Kerala: Phase 1 of Sabarimala Greenfield Airport to be operational by 2027

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: Staring at an imminent financial crisis, the LDF government said it will open more doors to private players to facilitate more investments and partnerships.

In the governor’s policy address, the government said legislation for setting up private universities will be introduced soon. It also set the target for operationalising the first phase of the Sabarimala Greenfield Airport by 2027.

For enhancing capability in waste management and to promote green business, a private partnership framework will be introduced. A new wind energy policy, involving investment of the private sector, will also be issued shortly.

The government called upon the central government to reconsider its position on fiscal matters.

“The discontinuation of GST compensation, a reduction in revenue deficit grant and restrictions imposed on ‘off-budget’ borrowings of the state by the Union exacerbated the fiscal condition of the state”, the policy address said.

It said ‘Muttathe mulla’ scheme designed to liberate rural households from the clutches of private money lenders, successfully disbursed loans worth of Rs 547.16 crore to low-income groups, labourers, small traders, etc.