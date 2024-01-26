Kerala: Phase 1 of Sabarimala Greenfield Airport to be operational by 2027

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: Staring at an imminent financial crisis, the LDF government said it will open more doors to private players to facilitate more investments and partnerships.
In the governor’s policy address, the government said legislation for setting up private universities will be introduced soon. It also set the target for operationalising the first phase of the Sabarimala Greenfield Airport by 2027.
For enhancing capability in waste management and to promote green business, a private partnership framework will be introduced. A new wind energy policy, involving investment of the private sector, will also be issued shortly.
The government called upon the central government to reconsider its position on fiscal matters.
“The discontinuation of GST compensation, a reduction in revenue deficit grant and restrictions imposed on ‘off-budget’ borrowings of the state by the Union exacerbated the fiscal condition of the state”, the policy address said.
It said ‘Muttathe mulla’ scheme designed to liberate rural households from the clutches of private money lenders, successfully disbursed loans worth of Rs 547.16 crore to low-income groups, labourers, small traders, etc.
Other key features of the policy address
Will distribute one lakh priority cards by next year
First phase of Sabarimala Greenfield Airport to be operational by 2027
Will establish first government run de-addiction and rehabilitation centre for children at Thadavanur in Malappuram
Will establish private job portal for tapping job opportunities in the private sector for unemployed youths where employees can notify vacancies and job seekers can avail them
Will formulate a new IT policy in line with advances in technologies such as AI
Will take all possible steps to build a new dam at Mullaperiyar
Vayojana Commission to be set up to provide guidance and policy advice to govt
New initiative, IT@Elderly, to be launched for digital literacy of senior citizens
Will prepare a climate resilient housing policy