Kerala: White crow turns heads in Adoor

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: The sighting of a rare white crow/albino crow is keeping the villagers of Pathinalam Mile - a small village located six km away from Adoor in Pathanamthitta district- amused. Though everybody saw the rare albino crow, it was Ratheesh R, a local resident, who realised that it was a rare sighting.

“I noticed it among a group of black crows in my neighbourhood while going to drop my kid at school. I was amused as it was an unbelievable sight. All the features and the sound were just like that of a normal crow. It was seen isolated and attacked by other crows because it looks different,” said Ratheesh.

The villagers rescued the white crow and one of the residents, Jayashree C, started feeding it.