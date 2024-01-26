Milma Ernakulam to pay extra Rs 7 per litre to farmers, societies for two months

KOCHI: Milma’s Ernakulam Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (ERCMPU) will give an extra Rs 7 per litre to the societies under it, with Rs 5 per litre going to the farmers, for two months. This was decided by a meeting of ERCMPU held on Thursday.

This is the biggest such incentive by far in the history of the dairy sector in the country, Milma Ernakulam chairman M T Jayan said, after a meeting here.

The beneficiaries of Milma’s decision will be its 1,000-plus cooperative societies and 50,000-odd dairy farmers for the next two months (February 1 to March 31). Of the amount, Rs 5 per litre will go to the farmer and the rest Rs 2 to the cooperative society. The Rs 2 per litre must be used to meet the employees’ salary and office expenses, according to Milma Ernakulam.

The societies procure milk at Rs 44/litre from farmers at the moment. For the next two months, the farmers will receive Rs 49/litre. The milk societies will receive Rs 51/litre from Milma, as per the new incentives.