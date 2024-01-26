Once bitten, Kerala govt not shy to take up UAE proposal on tourism townships in state

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: In an ambitious move, the Kerala government is all set to embark on a project to develop tourism townships in the state with the help of the United Arab Emirates. Despite its somewhat bitter experience on the LIFE Mission project, the LDF government has decided to go ahead with the UAE proposal. A working group has been set up to study the plan to develop townships in Vagamon and Munnar.

Chaired by the chief secretary, the six-member working group will include the tourism secretary, additional chief secretaries of local self-government (LSG) and forest departments, in addition to the revenue and LSG principal secretaries. According to an order issued by the tourism department on January 18, the group has been asked to look into all aspects of the project and come up with suggestions to take it forward.

The order, however, does not mention the nature of the UAE government’s involvement. Any investment would require central clearance. The order is also silent on whether private investment will be sought for the project. “The whole process is in the preliminary stage,” said Tourism Secretary K Biju. “The UAE government forwarded the proposal. And we have taken initial steps. The working committee will study all aspects, including feasibility of the project,” he told TNIE.

It was during a meeting between UAE ambassador and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in April 2023 that the West Asian country expressed its interest to develop tourism townships in hill stations. The meeting also decided to form a working group to study the proposal. On December 13, 2023, the tourism department informed the revenue department of the plan. Following this, the revenue principal secretary instructed the land revenue commissioner to identify suitable plots.