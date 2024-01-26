Placement cells at Kerala's law colleges non-functional

KOCHI: At a time the state government is placing an onus on improving the higher education system, it comes as a shock that all four government law colleges in Kerala lack functioning placement cells. Students have been taking up the issue with the respective college principals, but they are being turned back citing technicalities.

According to a student of the Government Law College in Thrissur, when we ask our teachers as to whether we have a placement cell or office in the college, we are told we do.

“But when we ask them where it is located, they direct us to a room which remains closed with cobwebs hanging on the door frame and a name board proclaiming it to be the said office,” said the student who did not want to be named.

When asked whether they had taken the matter up with the authorities concerned, the student said, “They have been doing it time and again. Recently, when we approached the principal raising the issue, we were told that the office has not been functioning because of some technical issues.”

However, the principal did not give any details as to what these technical issues pertain to, said another student.

The same is the case with the other three government law colleges, said a second-year student of the Government Law College in Kochi.

“We too have a placement office. But it remains non-functional to date,” he said.