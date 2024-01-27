Derogatory content against Centre in stage show on R-Day, two Kerala HC officials suspended

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has suspended two of its officials from service for allegedly showing derogatory content and criticising the Central government in a stage show performed on Republic Day.

The Registrar General of the High Court said that both the officials -- one an Assistant Registrar (higher grade) and the other a Court Keeper (higher grade) -- shall be on suspension, with immediate effect, pending an enquiry into the incident and resultant disciplinary action.

"They (the two officials) shall return all government properties held by them, if any, including the identity card issued to them," the Registrar General said in the order issued on Friday.