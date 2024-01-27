Three college students drown in Vellayani lake in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three college students drowned in the Vellayani lake in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday afternoon after they ventured into the lake for a bath.

The deceased youths were identified as Mukundan Unni, Ferdin and Libinon, all aged 19 and students of Christ College at Vizhinjam. The Vizhinjam police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

According to the police, the students used to come here for a bath. The tragic incident took place around 2 pm when four students came to the Vavva Moola region of the lake for a bath on two motorcycles.

On Friday, Mukundan Unni, Ferdin, and Libinon got down into the lake for a bath. A student got stuck in the mud underneath, and the other two swam close to him to rescue him. They also drowned.

Soon, the student who was on the shore alerted the locals seeking help. The local residents alerted the police and fire force. The fire force team from Vizhinjam rushed to the spot and fished out the bodies of the youths, which were in the mud. Though they were immediately taken to the medical college hospital, the doctors declared them dead on arrival.

The post-mortem examination will be held on Saturday, and the bodies will be kept for public homage at Christ College.