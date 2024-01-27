Tiger caged in Kerala; visuals of bear on prowl triggers panic

WAYANAD: Amidst repeated incidents of wild animals straying into habited areas here, a male tiger was found trapped in a cage on an estate in this high-range district on Saturday.

Wildlife officials confirmed that the caged big cat was the one which had attacked and killed several domestic animals in the area and nearby places in recent times.

Officials said they fixed the cage inside Beenachi Estate, situated near Sulthan Bathery, in the wake of a cow calf killed in a suspected tiger attack on Friday.

"The caged tiger is approximately 11 years old. We have identified the big cat as 'WYS 9' which has killed several domestic animals in the area in recent times," a senior wildlife official said.