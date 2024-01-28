All at sea! Beypore port not even in Sagarmala project cross hairs

KOZHIKODE: Beypore port has been part and parcel of the state government’s plans for a passenger ship service to Dubai. But there is concern whether the port has enough facilities to accommodate such projects.

Although the state government first announced the proposal last January, there have been very little updates in this regard. Even if the Kerala Maritime Board (KMB) decides to go ahead with the service, passenger ships cannot dock at Beypore port, which only has a 3.5m draft.

KMB had sanctioned Rs 15 crore for dredging, but work was halted indefinitely after rock was discovered beneath the current wharf. And with the state government facing a severe cash crunch, people’s representatives from Kozhikode are demanding that Beypore port be included as part of the Union government’s Sagarmala project.

During the last Lok Sabha session, Kozhikode MP M K Raghavan raised the Beypore development issue during zero hour. In his reply, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said the Kerala government was yet to submit documents, as per criteria laid down by the Union government, to include Beypore port as part of the Sagarmala project.

In defence, KMB chairperson M S Pillai points to the financial impracticability of the Sagarmala project. “Although Sagarmala has been earmarked as a Union government project, state governments have to cough up 50% of its budget. All the projects under Sagarmala are expensive. KMB’s annual budget is a measly Rs 60 crore. With this budget we cannot afford to be part of such large projects,” said Pillai.

“However, we have submitted 12 small-scale projects of Beypore port to the Union government, including for infrastructure development and dredging activities. But we are yet to receive any approval. Many state governments have appointed private agencies to be part of the Centre’s project. These governments do not have to worry about financial burden. We cannot do that in Kerala,” he added.