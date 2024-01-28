Central government’s policies are causing hindrances to state: Kerala CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the Central government’s policies are causing hindrances to the launch of initiatives taken during Nava Kerala Sadas. The Centre’s stance has contributed to the financial stalemate being faced by the state, Pinarayi told reporters.

He also criticised the Opposition UDF for its decision not to join hands with the government’s protest planned at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi on February 8. The CM said the UDF and the Centre are no different as they are working against the interests of the state.

“The Centre has reduced the borrowing limit of the state which saw a whopping cut of Rs 6,000 crore in 2023-24. We are yet to get the Central grants of Rs 750 crore for salary revision for college teachers. Also, Rs 752 crore and Rs 61 crore towards paddy procurement and food safety, respectively, have not been received. This has led us to hold a protest,” he said.