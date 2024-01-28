Kerala Governor's sit-in mere show, says LDF; govt harassing Khan, BJP retorts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The governor’s extraordinary Saturday sit-in invited sharp criticism from the Left, to which the BJP shot back, accusing the state government of trying to physically intimidate Arif Mohammed Khan.
Meanwhile, the UDF termed the actions of the governor and the chief minister childish.
General Education Minister V Sivankutty termed the governor’s action as mere ‘show’. He seems to be in a peculiar state of mind, said the minister.
“Police have been providing the governor security cover, as per protocol. We face protests too. But we don’t indulge in sit-ins on the road every such time. This is his fourth show. The governor has been trying to generate anti-Kerala sentiments at the national level,” he alleged.
Unleashing a scathing attack on Khan, LDF convenor E P Jayarajan said his actions were not in keeping with his position. Has any governor gone off the leash like he has?, Jayarajan asked.
“Students protested with black flags. Is it a first for the state? There were black flag protests against the chief minister and ministers, too. Just because some kids waved black flags, the governor staged a sit-in. What kind of arrogance is this?” he asked.
CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam alleged that Khan was trying to create an impression of lawlessness in the state. “Are his premeditated actions aimed at creating an impression of lawlessness? Looking at the way he stepped out of the car and staged a sit-in, the public is bound to suspect whether it is part of a well-thought-out act. The statement by Union Minister V Muraleedharan and the governor calling up the secretary of the Union home minister points clearly to ulterior political motives,” he said.
LSGD Minister M B Rajesh termed the governor’s action strange. “We can’t term it as merely childish behaviour. Soon after his sit-in, the Union minister too performed his part. It’s clearly part of a political agenda,” opined Rajesh.
‘Don’t try to intimidate guv’
Warning the Left government against trying to play with fire, Muraleedharan alleged that the state home department has failed miserably. “If the chief minister thinks he can control the governor through physical intimidation, he’s wrong. Pinarayi has been sending his goons to block the governor,” he alleged.
We stand vindicated: UDF
Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan took a jibe at the governor and CM for acting like nursery students. Satheesan said the Opposition stands vindicated as it had already pointed out that the governor and the LDF government cannot work hand-in-hand.
HOW THE INCIDENTS UNFOLDED
11 am: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s convoy reaches Nilamel and SFI workers wave black flags at his vehicle. He was on his way to Kottarakkara to attend a function at the Sadanandapuram Ashramam in Kottarakkara
11.05 am: The governor gets out of his vehicle and walks towards the protestors
11.15 am: The governor secures a chair from a wayside shop and holds a sit-in demanding tough action against the agitators. Meanwhile, police officials try to persuade him to go back to his car, but he refuses. He demands a copy of the FIR filed against the SFI workers, against whom the police had registered a case
12.40 pm: The police hand over a copy of the FIR to the governor
12.50 pm: The governor addresses the media and narrates the incident. He also comes down on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
1 pm: Khan proceeds to Sadanandapuram Ashramam in Kottarakkara to attend the function
2 pm: Governor proceeds to Thiruvananthapuram