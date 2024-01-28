Kerala Governor's sit-in mere show, says LDF; govt harassing Khan, BJP retorts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The governor’s extraordinary Saturday sit-in invited sharp criticism from the Left, to which the BJP shot back, accusing the state government of trying to physically intimidate Arif Mohammed Khan.

Meanwhile, the UDF termed the actions of the governor and the chief minister childish.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty termed the governor’s action as mere ‘show’. He seems to be in a peculiar state of mind, said the minister.

“Police have been providing the governor security cover, as per protocol. We face protests too. But we don’t indulge in sit-ins on the road every such time. This is his fourth show. The governor has been trying to generate anti-Kerala sentiments at the national level,” he alleged.

Unleashing a scathing attack on Khan, LDF convenor E P Jayarajan said his actions were not in keeping with his position. Has any governor gone off the leash like he has?, Jayarajan asked.

“Students protested with black flags. Is it a first for the state? There were black flag protests against the chief minister and ministers, too. Just because some kids waved black flags, the governor staged a sit-in. What kind of arrogance is this?” he asked.

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam alleged that Khan was trying to create an impression of lawlessness in the state. “Are his premeditated actions aimed at creating an impression of lawlessness? Looking at the way he stepped out of the car and staged a sit-in, the public is bound to suspect whether it is part of a well-thought-out act. The statement by Union Minister V Muraleedharan and the governor calling up the secretary of the Union home minister points clearly to ulterior political motives,” he said.

LSGD Minister M B Rajesh termed the governor’s action strange. “We can’t term it as merely childish behaviour. Soon after his sit-in, the Union minister too performed his part. It’s clearly part of a political agenda,” opined Rajesh.