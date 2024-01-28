Kerala Guv stresses on autonomy of higher educational institutions in R-Day speech

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has called for preserving the autonomy of higher education institutions in the state. There is external interference in educational institutions and this has led the youths to engage in activities which pollute the academic environment.

He made these remarks in his Republic Day message after unfurling the national flag and receiving a salute during the ceremonial parade held at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

The Republic Day event saw both the governor and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sharing the dais, but they did not acknowledge each other. In his speech, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan highlighted the strides achieved by the BJP government on the development front. He said the intervention of external elements in the higher education sector has tarnished its image.

“Educational institutions that are devoid of external intervention are the need of the hour. External interference leads youths to engage in activities that pollute the academic environment,” said the governor.