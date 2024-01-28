INTERVIEW: Time to revisit Kerala model, it is still work in progress: Prof K P Kannan

The state budget is scheduled for February 5. What’s the current state of the Kerala economy, especially in the wake of state government’s severe criticism of the Centre?

As both an economy and society, Kerala is doing remarkably well compared to other states, except Haryana. One of the main reasons is the consistent annual flow of remittances, which is equal to or slightly more than the state government’s total revenue income. The government’s revenue income worked out to between Rs 1 lakh crore and Rs 1.29 lakh crore between 2021 and 2023. It would have been much higher had the government maintained a high level of alertness and efficiency in collecting its own revenue. Given the government’s revenue expenditure is higher than revenue income by 15 to 25%, it is compelled to resort to borrowing to cover the deficit year after year. This persistent gap is one manifestation of the crisis in its public finance management. The Kerala economy has maintained a decent annual growth in real terms of around 6% (or a nominal rate of 12 to 13%) per annum, akin to the national average, which is one of the best globally.

Do you mean to say there is no economic crisis in Kerala but that the state government’s policies are wrong?

More than policies, it is about working efficiency. GST is a national regime, not state policy. It is about translating policy into actual collection. I won’t say there is no problem because of the Centre’s policies. Because of the change in criteria for horizontal distribution of the divisible pool, even the shares of Tamil Nadu and other south Indian states, along with Maharashtra and Gujarat, have come down. We get a 1.98% share of the total 41% earmarked for states. If you want to get your money in time, you must complete formalities in time like submitting utilisation certificates and fulfilling procedures. But our financial discipline is not that great. If Kerala and the Centre have a public finance problem, and if the problem is not restricted to Kerala alone, then one should try to elicit the cooperation of other states, and put up a joint fight. Transferring your inefficiency to the Centre or accusing the Centre is a politically convenient shortcut. You got to put your house in order and then argue with the Centre for a more state-friendly redistribution of revenue collected by it.

Is Kerala playing the victim card?

We have always done it. Why don’t you set up an independent expert commission and then list and assess the various discriminations directed at Kerala?

Has the transition to GST affected states’ tax autonomy?

GST has reduced the fiscal autonomy of states. The Government of India has not come up with an ecosystem for its proper and transparent functioning. They are more concerned about giving concessions and loopholes to traders. The Union government has however benefitted.

The Left had initially opposed GST...

When GST was introduced, most states were worried because tax is divided equally between the Centre and the state. Earlier, it was meant only for the state. The Centre was however in a hurry, partly because it is part of new international liberal economics. What with the loss of political and financial manoeuvrability and the potential loss of income, compensation was announced. Thus, in addition to the actual gap, an annual 14% increase was given as compensation. Unfortunately, although the Left was in power, the then finance minister Dr Thomas Isaac welcomed it, saying we would get Rs 3,000-4,000 crore more.

Though the Left was not keen on GST, Isaac supported it...

He has now shifted his position by accusing the Centre. I don’t understand such shifting economics.

Isaac had said Kerala would benefit because it is a consumer state...

I don’t understand that theory because most of our goods come from other states. They are the ones who will benefit because in integrated tax, a part of it goes to the originating state, and only half of the remaining part will be received by the consumer state. Roughly put, around 80% of our taxable consumption goods come through Tamil Nadu traders.

Was GST bad for Kerala?

GST is not good for most states. It has reduced states’ actual collection. Even if this reduction is not substantial, it is not negligible either — around 15% for most states. But most states live within their means. For the past 30 years or more, Kerala has incurred a revenue deficit year after year. The former FM says we borrow to grow. Earlier, until 1982-83, pension and interest together came to only around 10 to 12% of our total revenue. Now, it is 40-42%. In 2000, it had gone up to 48 or 50%. Thomas Isaac’s theory of growing through borrowing has become a growing burden through borrowing. Now 20% of our revenue has to be earmarked to pay interest. About 20-22% has to be spent on pension. That means the current finance minister, K N Balagopal, gets close to Rs 60 for every Rs 100 of revenue income. Of this, 2-3% will go to KIIFB. He now has Rs 58 for every Rs 100 he gets to spend on salary and all other programmes. It is clearly inadequate and we keep borrowing.

What could be the motive behind the economics of saying we can deal with the crisis through borrowing?

If you are a sovereign government, borrowing is not that big a problem. Isaac refers to the Domar Model here. It says if a government wants to borrow for investment, borrow, invest, produce goods and services, generate more income. The growth rate achieved via the borrowed money should be greater than the interest to be paid.