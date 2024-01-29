CRPF in charge of guv’s safety, state police to continue managing crowds

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The CRPF has deployed its men in the Raj Bhavan to provide security to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in the wake of his run-ins with SFI workers, who have intensified their agitation against him. The CRPF will replace the Kerala Police personnel and take over close quarter protection. However, the state police will continue to call the shots in providing security and crowd management during the outdoor programmes of the governor.

The governor, who has been caught in SFI’s crosshairs over his nominations to the senate councils of universities in the state, had sought the Centre’s intervention after black flags were waved at him by SFI members near Nilamel on Saturday. Following that, the Centre decided to provide him CRPF’s Z-plus security.

Currently, about 70 cops from the Kerala Police are providing security to the Raj Bhavan and the governor. The state police personnel will be relieved of the task of providing close quarter protection to the governor. The top officers of the state police will hold a meeting with the Raj Bhavan and the CRPF senior officials on Monday to discuss the change of guard.