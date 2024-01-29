First in India, CMFRI to develop lab-grown fish meat

KOCHI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has launched a project to develop lab-grown fish meat to address the growing demand for seafood in the country.

The project aims to make strides in the field of cultured marine fish meat and thereby reduce excessive pressure on wild resources.

Cultivated fish meat or lab-grown fish meat is produced by isolating specific cells from the fish and growing it in the laboratory using animal component-free media. The final product will replicate the original flavour, texture and nutritional qualities of the fish.

In the initial phase, the institute will develop cell-based meat of high-value marine species such as kingfish, pomfret and seer fish.

In line with this, the CMFRI has entered into a collaborative research agreement with Neat Meatt Biotech, a start-up working towards developing cultivated meat, to launch this initiative in a public-private partnership mode.

Launching the initiative, CMFRI Director A Gopalakrishnan signed a Memorandum of Understanding with co-founder and CEO of the Neat Meatt Biotech Dr Sandeep Sharma recently.

According to the MoU, the CMFRI will carry out research on early cell line development of high-value marine fish species. This involves isolating and cultivating fish cells for further research and development. Additionally, CMFRI will handle genetic, biochemical, and analytical work related to the project.

The institute is equipped with a cell culture laboratory with basic facilities, providing a solid foundation for research in cellular biology.

Neat Meatt, with its expertise in cell culture technology, will lead the optimization of cell growth media, development of scaffolds or microcarriers for cell attachment, and scaling up production through bioreactors. They will also provide necessary consumables, manpower, and any additional equipment needed for the project.

“This public-private partnership marks a crucial step in bridging the gap between India and other nations like Singapore, Israel, and the USA, who are already advancing cultured seafood research. Lab-grown fish offers immense potential for environmental and food security benefits, and this collaboration leverages CMFRI's marine research expertise with Neat Meatt's technological know-how in this field, paving the way for a sustainable and secure future for seafood production in India”, said Gopalakrishnan.