THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A day after the Union government granted Z-plus security to the governor in the wake of a series of bizarre scenes that unfolded in the streets of Kollam, the CPM on Sunday said the CRPF’s protection ring for Arif Mohammed Khan will not deter the SFI from protesting against him.

Party state secretary M V Govindan also accused the governor of blatantly lying that SFI workers had hit his car during the protest.

“Will the arrival of the CRPF, or even the Army, prevent anyone from protesting? Those who have resolved to protest will go ahead with their plans,” he told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram. The SFI, which has launched the stir against Khan, will continue the agitation, he said.

Govindan termed as a lie Khan’s charge that SFI activists who waved black flags at him in Kollam had pounded his car. He said the truth emerged after TV channels aired visuals of the incident. The protesters were nowhere near his car and it was Khan who had walked towards them yelling, he said.

“Kerala is a state where people indulge in political activities with honesty and sincerity. They won’t tolerate such acts,” he added.