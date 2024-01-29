Literature unites people: Pinarayi

THRISSUR: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the first-ever International Literature Festival of Kerala organised by the Kerala Sahitya Akademi in Thrissur on Sunday.

It is the first such literature festival in the country which is being organised by a cultural organisation under the government.

“Literature festivals are not new to the people of Kerala. But the International Literature Festival of Kerala, as the name suggests, is a festival of people. It is being organised with no vested interests concerning to any organisation or private firms. The festival only aims at cultural reformation,” the CM said.

Pinarayi said the festival will offer a new experience for the attendees due to the diversity in the subjects being discussed and due to the strength of ideologies.

“When the literature festival adorns the emotion of the world around, its volume, too, changes. Then, literature becomes a medium for uniting people all over the world. Whenever the world experienced wounds, literature has always acted as a medicine,” he said.