Massive rallies, outreach progs to mark Congress’s Samaragni yatra

“The party aims to win all 20 Lok Sabha seats and these rallies will prove our strong base among the people,” Congress state general secretary T U Radhakrishnan told TNIE.

Like in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, diverse issues such as unemployment, rise in prices of essential commodities, violence against women and children, fall in prices of crops, and farmers’ plight will be highlighted during the course of Samaragni. Overall, the leaders will interact with 15 lakh people from various walks of life across the state.

Five districts — Palakkad, Malappuram, Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki and Ernakulam – will have three rallies each while Kasaragod, Pathanamthitta and Wayanad will have one rally each. The other six districts will have two rallies each. After public gatherings in the morning, Satheesan and Sudhakaran will interact with various people from that particular district. The meetings are being organised like the talks conducted by Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Except in a few locations, public meetings will be held in the afternoon to enable massive public participation.

Initially, the party had decided that the two leaders would travel across the 140 assembly constituencies. But with the budget session of the assembly scheduled to start later this month, the leadership decided to extend the yatra.

Radhakrishnan, who is also in charge of the Congress’ organisational affairs, said the party is reaching out to the masses through the Samaragni yatra.

“PM Modi conducted roadshows in Thrissur and Kochi aiming to woo the voters of other parties. However, it won’t affect the mass base of the Congress and the UDF in the state,” he added.

Priyanka, Kharge expected to attend valedictory function

T’Puram: The party state leadership has decided to invite Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge or AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi for the valedictory function. Samaragni will be inaugurated by national general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal. The party said it will use the the yatra to expose the anti-people policies of the state and Union governments. Initially, the leadership decided to hold the yatra across all 140 assembly constituencies. But, due to lack of time ahead of the Lok Sabha election, Sudhakaran and Satheesan will hold meetings in three to four constituencies every day. Sudhakaran said more than 30 meetings will be held as part of the yatra. Apart from Putharikandam grounds, mega events will be held at Kozhikode beach, Kochi’s Marine Drive and Thrissur Thekkinkadu grounds. “Nearly 15 lakh party workers will take part in the mega events,” said Sudhakaran. Kasaragod, Wayanad and Pathanamthitta will see only one public programme. National leaders and UDF leaders will take part in the mega events.