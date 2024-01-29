SC/ST students in Kerala dropping out of college due to non-payment of grants

KOCHI: Delay in the issuance of grants and scholarships for SC/ ST students is forcing many to drop out of colleges in the state. More than 100 UG/PG students have dropped out of various colleges within the last two years, said M Geethanandan, state coordinator of Adivasi Gothra Mahasabha.

At a recently-held e-grant protection convention, many tribal and SC/ST students along with various activists said that the students haven’t been receiving the grants and scholarships for higher studies for over a year. “UG/PG/research students and those doing professional courses have been denied their scholarship amount for more than a year now,” said Geethanandan.

Explaining about the grants, Geethanandan said lump sum grants, hostel allowances, pocket money, allowance for day scholars and scholarships for research students are directly given to the students. “Tuition fees and examination fees are for the institution where the students are studying. Late payment of tuition fees puts pressure on the students. It is a violation of human rights and discrimination. This is forcing many tribal students to stop their studies,” he added.