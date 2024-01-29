WTI felicitates six fishermen for giving whale sharks a chance

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Ajith Sanghumugham beamed with pride on being felicitated by the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) for saving the lives of whale sharks that wash up along the Thiruvananthapuram coastline. The largest living fish species may have damaged the expensive gill nets (kambavala) of Ajith and his mates over the last several years by straying onto the seashore, but that has not deterred them to saving the beached animals.

WTI, an NGO that also works for the welfare of marine mammals, felicitated Ajith and five other fishermen from Thiruvananthapuram at a programme held at Shankhumukham beach on Sunday.

Ajith and his team were recently involved in a 13-hour rescue mission. “But more than the Rs 25,000 each of us received from WTI, it’s a passion for marine mammals that drives us,” says the 50-year-old. “I used to be a fisherman in West Asia. It’s been just six years since I moved to Thiruvananthapuram. I feel the difficulty in getting food in the deep sea is pushing white sharks to try their luck along the shore,” said Ajith.