THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : As many as 3,394 patients in the state are awaiting suitable organs for transplantation under the deceased donor programme, according to the data presented by Health Minister Veena George in the assembly on Monday.

While 2,400 patients have registered for kidney transplant, 899 wait for liver transplant, 75 for heart, six for lungs, 12 for pancreas and two for small intestine. The data presents a worrying picture as the number of patients awaiting organs increases while that of donors has been on the decline over the years.