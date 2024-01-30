Death sentence awarded for all 15 PFI/SDPI accused in the murder of BJP leader Renjith Sreenivas

ALAPPUZHA: A lower court in Kerala on Tuesday awarded a death sentence to the 15 accused in the murder of BJP leader Renjith Sreenivas in December 2021.

The sentence was pronounced by Mavelikkara Additional District judge V G Sreedevi.

Renjith, the state secretary of BJP's OBC Morcha, was hacked to death in his house at Vellakinar in Alappuzha municipality on December 19, 2021, by individuals associated with the Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

According to the prosecution, the killing of Renjith was a retaliatory attack by the SDPI men to revenge the murder of SDPI's state secretary K S Shan the night before.

PFI and SDPI activists accused in the case are Naisam, of Machanttu Colony, Ambanakulangara; Ajmal, of Vadakkechirapuram, Ambalakkadavu, Mannancherry; Anoop of Munduvadakkal, Alappuzha; Muhammad Aslam of Eerakkattu, Avalookunnu Aryad; Abdul Kalam alias Salam of Njaravelil Mannancherry; Abdul Kalam of Darusabeen Adivaram Mannancherry; Sarafudheen of Thaivelikkakam Alappuzha; Manshad of Udimbithara Mannancherry; Jaseeb Raj of Chirayil Kadavathussery, Alappuzha; Navas of Vattakkattussery Mullackal; Sameer of Thayyil Komalapuram; Nazeer of Kannarukad North Aryad; Zakir Hussain of Chavadayil Mannancherry; Shaji of Thekkeveliyil Mannancherry; and Shernaz Ashraf of Noorudheenpurayil, Mullackal.

The case was investigated by a special team led by Alappuzha DySP N R Jayaraj. Special Public Prosecutor Prathap G Padickkal and advocates Sreedevi Prathap, Shilpa Sivan, and Hareesh Kattoor represented the prosecution side. The court examined 156 witnesses, around 1,000 documents, and a hundred pieces of evidence.

Earlier, the trial in the case was transferred to the Mavelikkara court from Alappuzha, based on a High Court order. The High Court moved the case after considering a plea filed by the accused seeking to transfer the trial to another district.