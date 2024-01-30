Keravan Kerala project to take new direction

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : With Keravan Kerala, the much-hyped caravan tourism project of Kerala Tourism, failing miserably to woo investors and tourists, the tourism department is gearing up to amend its caravan policy. This will involve mini caravans or camper vans, which will soon be rolled out in the state, according to sources.

Even after two years of its launch, caravan tourism has failed to catch on. The government failed to ensure coordination between its departments, say operators.

Many investors who came forward as part of the caravan policy have landed in hot water because of poor returns, especially owing to the lack of infrastructure at caravan parks. Currently, there is no functional caravan parks in the state, though there are around 13 active caravans, it is learnt. Interestingly, theses vehicles are now being used for luxury rides, marriage trips and, even to transport patients. “Caravans have failed to serve their actual purpose and are being repurposed. Lack of coordination is a major concern and many of the projects are caught up in red tape. The tourism department is eager to help but the system is slow,” an investor said on condition of anonymity.

Kerala Tourism plans to launch mini caravans or camper vans that, compared to luxury caravans, are more convenient to access remote locations, official sources said.

“The amended policy is under the consideration of the state government. There are plans to introduce camper vans/mini caravans that can be driven by tourists,” said a source. The new policy is, however, going to take some time. “Introducing caravans will require clearances from the motor vehicle department. Moreover, the policy will need to be vetted by the law department,” an official said.

The department is providing subsidies, to the tune of 15%, to those investing in caravans. “Three caravan parks are coming up on KTDC property in Ponmudi, Bolgatty and Bekal. The government has granted administrative sanction for these projects. The parks will be attached to existing KTDC properties. More infrastructure will be developed to facilitate caravan tourism,” a department official said.

However, caravan operators are not happy with the revised plan. “The department should study and identify tourist spots that can accommodate caravans. What is the point of parking them along side KTDC hotels? We should offer guests facilities at spots that are safe and where they can camp and stay overnight,” said an operator.