No need for religious states & state gods in new era: C P John

KOCHI : C P John, general secretary, CMP, has said that religious states and state gods are not needed anywhere in the world in the new era. He was speaking after inaugurating the delegates’ meeting as a part of CMP’s 11th Party Congress at Ernakulam Town Hall (MVR Nagar). “The CPM claims to be the party of the working class. But the present state government led by the CPM has killed all the workers’ welfare funds in Kerala,” he said.

The delegates’ meeting started on Monday morning with the hoisting of the red flag by senior leader P R N Nambeeshan at MVR Nagar. The proceedings were led by a presidium consisting of Adv M P Saju, Vikas Chakrapani, A Nisar, Kanchana Mecheri, Sudheesh Kadannapalli and C K Radhakrishnan, and state office-bearers C A Ajeer, Krishnan Kottumala, P R N Nambisan, V K Ravindran, K Suresh Babu and K A Kurian. Thampan Thomas, Sameer Puthudunda, Yogendra Yadav, Chandini Chatterjee and A Rajesh also spoke on the occasion.

The conference will conclude on Tuesday. A seminar will be held on the topic ‘Whether secular India can become a religious nation’ at 10am on the concluding day.

Former leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala will inaugurate the seminar. V K Ravindran will present the topic. K Chandran Pillai, Prakash Babu, P R Sivasankaran, Adv J B Mather, MP, K Francis George, G Devarajan and M P Saju will speak. Later, there will be a discussion on the lectures delivered at the seminar. It will be followed by the election of the new Central Council and office-bearers.