Uniform civil code will be implemented: Suresh Gopi

KANNUR : Seeking to set the tone for BJP’s Lok Sabha election campaign, actor Suresh Gopi asserted on Monday that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented in the country.

“Uniform Civil Code is going to happen. No, it’s not a hollow promise like ‘K-Rail coming to Kerala’. It’s sure to happen,” he said, taking a dig at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

In a speech, punctuated with chest thumping and cursing of the LDF government, Gopi said, under Modi’s rule, there is no appeasement. There is no caste, either, he said.

“This is a government which stands for Uniform Civil Code. If it’s an election promise, it will be implemented... Nobody should think that, this is against a certain section of society. They would be the biggest beneficiaries of this,” he said, inaugurating the Kannur phase of the Kerala Padayathra led by BJP state president K Surendran. The march will highlight the achievements of Modi government before the people, he said.

Suresh Gopi has emerged as the star campaigner for the BJP in Kerala, and his words clearly indicate what would be the party’s poll plank in the state.

Ridiculing the state government, he alleged that under the current regime, even the governor cannot venture out of Raj Bhavan. “If that is the fate of the first citizen of the state, then do I need to elaborate on that of the common man?” he asked. Those who rule Kerala are destroying the state, he said, adding “by the time the Yatra reaches Thiruvananthapuram, let the state rulers be struck by thunderbolt.”