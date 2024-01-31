‘Kerala govt will hold Delhi protest as planned’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The state government will hold the protest against the Union government in Delhi as planned, Finance Minister K N Balagopal said in the assembly on Tuesday. He was replying to Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala’s allegation that the government changed its plan following the Enforcement Directorate’s probe against the company owned by the chief minister’s daughter.

“We are challenging the financial discrimination meted out to the state government in the Supreme Court and the government wants the Opposition UDF to join the Delhi protest,” said the minister.

Chennithala alleged that the state government’s mismanagement is the reason for the current financial crisis, to which Balagopal replied that the GST conceived by the previous UPA government was the major reason for the crisis. “The treasury restrictions can be totally withdrawn if the Union government releases at least 50% of the fund share due to the state. The KIIFB and the Kerala Social Security Pension Limited (KSSPL) are repaying their loans on time,” said the minister.

To a question on contractors’ payment due, the finance minister said the pending arrears for government contractors stood at Rs 1,021 crore as on Tuesday.

Tax evasion

448 inspections were conducted by the taxes department between 2021-22 and 2023-24. They fetched a collection of Rs 2,083.81 crore

Branding

The Centre has stopped providing assistance for several central schemes, citing non-adherence to the guidelines on branding. They are Swachch Bharat (Grameen), Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), Poshan Abhiyan and the National Health Mission. The Union government did not release the funds under the special loan for capital development

Cess

The collection under fuel cess and liquor cess between April 1 and November 30, 2023, were Rs 600.78 crore and Rs 139.92 crore, respectively