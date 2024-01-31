UAPA misused in Kerala too: Teesta Setalvad

KOCHI : Civil rights activist Teesta Setalvad said on Tuesday that young leaders from every aspect of public life are imprisoned under the UAPA and that the draconian law is misused in Communist-led Kerala too, terming it “a shock and a shame”.

“Do we have an undeclared emergency today is the question we have,” Setalvad said after receiving the Justice Krishna Iyer Award, instituted by the Forum For Democracy and Communal Amity (FDCA).

Setalvad was chosen for the award based on her contributions to protecting democracy in India. Retired High Court judge P K Shamsudeen handed over the award to her.

“Young leaders... student leader Umer Khalid, Shoma Sen... all are imprisoned under the draconian UAPA. Even in a Communist-run state like Kerala, the UAPA has been used and misused. ,” she said.

Stating that it is very difficult for Indians to fight for a cause peacefully on the streets, she said people need a Justice Krishna Iyer or a Gandhi to make that happen.

“Where have we lost that fire to be able to battle for our basic lives,” she asked. FDCA chairman K Aravindakshan and vice chairman Fr Paul Thelakkat were among those who spoke at the function.