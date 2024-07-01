CPM to reach out to people to regain trust

The three-day central committee meeting of the CPM, which concluded in New Delhi on Sunday, asserted that going back to communist ideals was the only way forward for the party to regain its lost trust among the people. The national leadership has asked the state CPM to check whether anti-incumbency against the LDF government in the state had an impact on the Lok Sabha election outcome. The CC rejected the state unit’s contention that CPM and the Congress working together as part of INDIA Block also contributed to the drubbing the party received in the election.

The party state committee’s observation that the poll verdict is linked with the role played by different community and religious organisations came up for discussion at the central committee. The central leadership acknowledged that community and religious organisations worked against the party. However, this alone cannot be termed as the reason for the party’s poor performance, felt the CC. “The Congress campaign had primarily focused on winning maximum seats. Naturally the masses preferred the UDF over us. Then there are state-specific issues like delay in welfare pensions, market intervention and Supplyco. All these played a role in erosion of the Left votes,” a CC member told TNIE.

The national leadership is likely to come up with corrective measures for state units. The CPM state committee is scheduled to meet on July 20 and 21 to assess the CC report and decide on the future course of action and corrective measures. National leaders will attend the leadership meets.