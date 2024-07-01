Kerala High Court uphold transwoman's right to autonomy and safety

The Kerala High Court has ruled in favour of the 19 yeaar old transwoman from Kochi, allegedly forced into conversion therapy, affirming her right to autonomy and safety. The bench, comprising Judges Raja Vijayaraghavan V and P M Manoj, declared that the concerned person is free to choose her place of residence where she can be safe and freely express her identity. Her parents are mandated to cover her education and financial needs. Additionally , she has the liberty to consult a psychiatrist of her choice. The official order will be uploaded shortly.

The landmark judgement follows the court’s previous order restraining any medical procedures on her without her consent, in response to allegations of coercion by her family. An habeas corpus was filed by the transwoman's friend backed by Dhisha Kerala and Adv. Dhanuja M S. This ruling not only ensures the concerned person's immediate freedom but also sets a precedent for the protection of transgender individuals’ rights in India.

"Dhisha Kerala and Adv. Dhanuja has worked really hard in ensuring that she gets justice and now it has happened", says Adithya, who is the petitioner and concerned person's friend.