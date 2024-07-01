KTU calls for research proposals from engineering faculty for financial aid

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has invited proposals for financial assistance from faculty members of engineering colleges affiliated with the university for pursuing research interests.

Faculty members with not more than five years of experience from government, aided, government cost-sharing and private self-financing engineering colleges can apply for the research seed money scheme. Proposals will be evaluated on merit and a maximum financial support of Rs 2 lakh will be given per project. Detailed information about the scheme and the application format is available on the University website at www.ktu.edu.in. Applications can be forwarded to rsm@ktu.edu.in on or before August 20, 2024. Meanwhile, the Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC) of Technological University is hosting a five-day training programme on “Counselling and Academic Mentoring” starting today. The programme will feature experts in psychiatry, psychology, and academia.

The training programme, taking place at Barton Hill engineering college, will be inaugurated by director of technical education Shalij P R.