Opposition raises suicide of policemen in Assembly; stages walkout

THIRUVANANTHAPRUAM: The Opposition staged a walkout from the Assembly on Monday in protest against the government's refusal to address the acute staff shortage in the police force that has created physical and mental stress among policemen, driving many of them to suicide.

Congress MLA PC Vishnunadh, who gave notice to discuss the matter through an adjournment motion, said 88 policemen had committed suicide in the last five years due to the huge workload and stress on them. "The government's reluctance to recruit adequate police personnel and thereby imposing huge workload on policemen is a state-sponsored atrocity and also a human rights violation," he said.

Vishnunadh said around 118 policemen were needed on an average for a police station to function effectively. However, in many police stations, only 44 policemen on an average are handling the workload of 118 policemen, he added.

Replying to the notice for adjournment motion, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan listed many initiatives the government has launched to reduce the workload and stress of policemen. He said the LDF government has created 5,670 new posts in the police force till March 31 this year. "The government is taking steps to increase the staff strength and utilise technology to reduce the workload in the police force," he said.

The Chief Minister admitted that the 'eight-hour duty' could not be fully implemented in all police stations. The government intends to expand it to all stations soon, he said. On recruitment, the Chief Minister said the process is being done effectively by also taking into account the vacancies that may arise in future.