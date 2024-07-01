Siddique new AMMA general secretary, Jagadish, R Jayan vice-presidents

KOCHI: The annual general body meeting of AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) held in Kochi on Sunday elected actor Siddique as the new general secretary, while actors Jagadish and R Jayan were chosen as vice-presidents. The tenure of the new office-bearers is from 2024 to 2027. Earlier, Actor Mohanlal was elected unopposed as the AMMA president for the third consecutive term. Actors Unni Mukundan and Baburaj have been elected the treasurer and joint secretary, respectively.