9-year-old girl dies after choking on food in Idukki

IDUKKI: A nine year-old girl from Adimaly who choked on her food died in the early hours of Monday while under treatment. Sources in the police said Jovana Sojan of Pallipparambil house at Karimkulam in Adimaly is the deceased. The incident took place while she was eating food at home on Sunday night.

Jovana choked on the food and started vomiting, said sources, adding that she soon developed breathing issues and was rushed to the taluk hospital in Adimaly, where she died around 3am on Monday.

Preliminary probe by the police indicates the food got stuck in the girl’s throat or windpipe, blocking airflow and causing the death.

The exact cause will be revealed once the report of the autopsy, conducted at the Idukki Medical College Hospital, is received, said a police official.

Jovana was a Class 4 student at Fathima Matha Girls HSS in Koompanpara. The funeral was held at the Mount Carmel Basilica cemetery in Munnar in the evening.