Amid transition concerns, Kerala police welcome new criminal laws

A mobile application of the National Crime Records Bureau, NCRB Sankalan, helps officials and the public understand the changes, an officer said. “BNS has a lot of modifications. But we have had familiarisation classes. Difficulties may arise when we implement the new laws,” an SHO-ranked officer said.

Various sections under IPC have been numbered differently under BNS. Cases related to grievous harm, property, and offences against woman are sorted in their respective sections. An officer can easily adapt to these modifications, he said. “The facility to determine the new sections in the FIR-registering software also helps,” he added.

Responding to the transition, Ernakulam Rural police chief Vaibhav Saxena said, “Police officers have received specialised training on BNS. We don’t anticipate any complications, and there is clarity in enforcing the law,” he said.

“BNS came into effect on July 1. So, a crime that happened or was reported before July 1 will be registered under sections of the IPC, but the investigations will follow BNS,” added Saxena.