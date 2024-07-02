Amid transition concerns, Kerala police welcome new criminal laws

KOCHI: Amid anxieties over the new criminal laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) — that came into effect on Monday, the state police has given its thumbs up to the transition. Compared with the Indian Penal Code (with 576 sections in total), the BNS has 358 sections, with provisions for 20 new crimes. The clubbing of similar sections into defined categories and the training given to impose the laws will aid in their execution, several officers said.
A mobile application of the National Crime Records Bureau, NCRB Sankalan, helps officials and the public understand the changes, an officer said. “BNS has a lot of modifications. But we have had familiarisation classes. Difficulties may arise when we implement the new laws,” an SHO-ranked officer said.
Various sections under IPC have been numbered differently under BNS. Cases related to grievous harm, property, and offences against woman are sorted in their respective sections. An officer can easily adapt to these modifications, he said. “The facility to determine the new sections in the FIR-registering software also helps,” he added.
Responding to the transition, Ernakulam Rural police chief Vaibhav Saxena said, “Police officers have received specialised training on BNS. We don’t anticipate any complications, and there is clarity in enforcing the law,” he said.
“BNS came into effect on July 1. So, a crime that happened or was reported before July 1 will be registered under sections of the IPC, but the investigations will follow BNS,” added Saxena.
Kochi commissioner S Syamsundar said, “Officers have been well trained in executing the new criminal laws. The guidelines and tables related to BNS were made available to all stations.” We are fully prepared for this transition, he added.
Kondotty registers first FIR under BNS in Kerala
In Kerala, the first case under BNS was registered at Kondotty police station, in Malappuram. The case was registered against a two-wheeler rider for reckless driving and endangering human life at 12.20 am on Monday. The FIR was registered under section 281 of BNS and Section 194 D of the Motor Vehicle Act. Section 173 of BNSS was also slapped
In Kochi, auto drivers first to be booked under BNS
A 54-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was the first to be booked under BNS in Kochi city police limits. East traffic police booked the man from Chengampuzha Nagar at 9.25 am on Monday on charges of rash and negligent driving, and drunk driving as to endanger human life. Section 194 D of the Motor Vehicle Act was also imposed. However, the auto driver told TNIE that he was merely parking the vehicle when he was questioned by police outside a workshop at Kalamassery Aryaas Junction. “I work in the meat market, I got drunk after completing work early on Monday,” he added. Meanwhile, Kalloorkad police station registered the first FIR under BNSS in Ernakulam Rural district. The FIR was filed at 2.49 pm under Section 194 of NSS for unnatural death