Four-year UG programme will elevate Kerala's higher education to global standards: CM Pinarayi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a significant milestone in the state’s higher education sector, the Four Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP) was rolled out in universities and affiliated colleges across the state on Monday.

While the government claims the transition to FYUGP would strengthen manpower development and research initiatives in the higher education sector, a section of academics have cautioned that the reform would ‘trivialise’ academic pursuits to mere vocational training.

Compared to the traditional three-year degree programme, FYUGP would enable students to pursue three broad pathways. They can opt for three-year UG degree, a four-year UG honours degree, and four-year UG honours with a research degree.

Students who want to exit after three years will be awarded a UG degree in their major discipline. They will have to successfully complete the required minimum of courses with 133 credits.

While a four-year UG honours degree will be awarded to students who complete with a specific number of courses with 177 credits, those who want to pursue research can opt for the ‘honours with research’ course in the fourth year.

Launching the programme, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called it a significant step towards elevating the state’s higher education sector to global standards. He called for changes in the academic sphere in tune with the changes in the technological and vocational sectors.