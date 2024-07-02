Kerala court attaches land belonging to DGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb’s wife

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The additional sub-court in Thiruvananthapuram, acting on a complaint, has conditionally attached a parcel of land belonging to the wife of State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb.

The complainant, Umar Sherif of Thiruvananthapuram, alleged that Saheb failed to return the advance amount of Rs 30 lakh the former paid for the land. Umar said he paid the advance in three instalments to buy the 10.8 cents of land belonging to Saheb’s wife Farida Fathima in Peroorkada village for Rs 74 lakh. Of the Rs 30 lakh, Rs 5 lakh was directly paid to Saheb at his office, Umar said, adding the agreement was signed on June 22, 2023.

Umar alleged that though the agreement said the land had no liabilities, he later learnt that its original documents were pledged as collateral with a bank for a loan of Rs 26 lakh. Umar said he, therefore, did not wish to go through with the purchase and requested the money paid as advance back. Umar alleged that Saheb, however, refused and said he will return the money once the land is sold to some other party.

Umar said owing to Saheb’s alleged reluctance, he approached the CMO and, after it failed to act, moved to court. The court barred any transaction connected to the parcel of land until the matter was resolved. Saheb’s office refused to comment, while Saheb could not be reached for a response.