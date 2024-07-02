Kerala Muslim groups clash over women's right to education

KOZHIKODE: Education for women has once again become a topic of heated debate in the Muslim community in Kerala with the Mujahids asking the Sunnis to tender an apology to women for “obstructing their right to education for over a century”.

The issue was reignited with the speech of Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal on July 26, where he said his organisation was never against women’s education. Thangal asserted that the Sunnis only insisted that girls’ education should be “within the stipulated limits of the religion”.

Reacting to the speech, Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) said Samastha should offer an apology for “obstructing women’s education for over a century”. In a statement issued after the leaders’ meeting on Sunday, KNM said the Samastha president’s claim that the organisation did not stand in the way of women’s education was against truth.

“Samastha should clarify whether it still upholds the resolution adopted at the Mannarkkad conference in 1930, which said women should not learn writing. If not, the organisation should tell the public that the resolution was a mistake,” KNM said.It added that it was the Muslim Aikya Sangam and its offshoots that taught the community the importance of education and those who ridiculed the Mujahid movement for over a century should do an introspection. KNM also asked the Sunnis to open the doors of the mosques for women to enable them to offer Friday juma prayers.