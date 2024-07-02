Kochi agency accused of scamming over 100 candidates for Goethe German exams

KOCHI: Placing their futures at risk, over 100 candidates have allegedly been cheated by an agency that reportedly functioned as an intermediary for the Goethe-Institut’s examinations, designed to demonstrate knowledge in German as a second language or a foreign language for German citizenship.

The Goethe-Institut has, meanwhile, said that it has no connection with agencies that have been allegedly scamming students and job aspirants.

The applicants, who had registered with Kochi-based L Cloud Consultancy to secure a convenient exam time and centre for attending the A1 to C2 level proficiency exams at Goethe’s main centres in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Chennai, are now seeking a refund or appropriate action.

On enquiring with the Goethe-Institut a few days before the dates indicated by the agency, they were reportedly informed that there were no exams scheduled for the days mentioned.

Apart from financial loss, the candidates, mostly students, risk visa expiry, which can disrupt their plans.

After the scandal emerged, the office of L Cloud, which functioned at Oberon Mall, has been vacated, reportedly for non-payment of rent.

“On May 9, me and 11 other candidates taking our B2-level examination opted for Chennai as the exam centre and transferred Rs 5,500 for each module to the accounts of L Cloud. We were told that the exam notification and confirmation would arrive by June 22, but nothing transpired even after June 24,” says Akshay Anand, from Kollam.