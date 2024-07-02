KSU criticizes launch of undergraduate programs without finalized syllabi

KANNUR: P Muhammad Shammas, the state vice president of KSU, has raised serious concerns over the launch of four-year undergraduate programmes, alleging that many of these courses are being introduced without finalising its syllabi.

During a press conference in Kannur on Monday, Shammas accused the CM of misleading students by commencing admissions to these courses without ensuring essential academic preparations.

“The higher education department and CM Pinarayi Vijayan owe students an explanation for hastily implementing the scheme, which is causing hardships to students and jeopardising their future. It is disappointing that in Kannur University alone, more than half of the courses lack complete syllabi,” Shammas said.

He said, “While the new evaluation method aims to assess student quality more accurately, the government should have acknowledged the discrepancies between the basic UGC credit formula and the state credit formula when claiming to adhere to international education standards. There is also no framework in place for conducting internships under the new system.”

Shammas criticised the functioning of the universities’ Board of Studies, stating, “Political interference and nepotism have compromised the standards of the board responsible for curriculum updates. The syllabi they develop are an insult to students.”