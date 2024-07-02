Pinarayi Vijayan and speaker Shamseer face backlash over business connections

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Speaker A N Shamseer drew severe flak for their close ties with some businessmen at the CPM district committee meeting. The two-day meeting that concluded on Sunday witnessed major criticism on various issues related to the government, the party leadership and statements by senior leaders.

Criticism came up against Shamseer for his alleged links with businessmen. It was pointed out that he visited the house of a pharmaceutical company owner who has no links with the party. This person reportedly has close links with Amit Shah’s son. It was pointed out that such activities are unbecoming of a Communist leader and ties with such people should be avoided.

Some leaders also pointed at the CM’s style of functioning. The CM has been adopting a hostile approach. He has not been in touch with the masses. He has been keeping away from people. Unlike in the past, the common people are unable to meet him at his office after 3 pm. Access to the CMO has been denied to common people, felt a leader who spoke at the meeting.

The allegations against the CM’s daughter too came under scanner. Unlike in the case of ex-state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who openly distanced himself from the issue when allegations came up against his son, the CM has not taken such a stance.