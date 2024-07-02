Pinarayi Vijayan and speaker Shamseer face backlash over business connections

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Speaker A N Shamseer drew severe flak for their close ties with some businessmen at the CPM district committee meeting. The two-day meeting that concluded on Sunday witnessed major criticism on various issues related to the government, the party leadership and statements by senior leaders.
Criticism came up against Shamseer for his alleged links with businessmen. It was pointed out that he visited the house of a pharmaceutical company owner who has no links with the party. This person reportedly has close links with Amit Shah’s son. It was pointed out that such activities are unbecoming of a Communist leader and ties with such people should be avoided.
Some leaders also pointed at the CM’s style of functioning. The CM has been adopting a hostile approach. He has not been in touch with the masses. He has been keeping away from people. Unlike in the past, the common people are unable to meet him at his office after 3 pm. Access to the CMO has been denied to common people, felt a leader who spoke at the meeting.
The allegations against the CM’s daughter too came under scanner. Unlike in the case of ex-state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who openly distanced himself from the issue when allegations came up against his son, the CM has not taken such a stance.
“The chief minister should have held a press conference and cleared the air. Instead he chose to take a hostile position against those who raised allegations. Responding to the criticism, state secretariat member M Swaraj said it’s for the chief minister to take a call on whether to hold a press meeting or not. Similarly, even if a press conference is held to clarify, it would have triggered other controversies,” said sources.
Some leaders opined that unnecessary media bashing should have been avoided. In general, the party has been distancing itself from both the media and journalists. Unnecessary provocations against the media should be avoided. The moment criticism comes up against a leader, there’s a general tendency to brand them as anti-Left. The discussions in the district committees and feedback will be included in the coming two-day state committee meeting.
Meanwhile, the party sought clarification from senior leader Karamana Hari for his remarks in connection with the CM in the district meet. Speaking at the district committee meeting on Saturday, he mentioned that a businessman in the city has close ties with the CM.