Wayanad Robusta Coffee wins hearts at World of Coffee 2024 in Copenhagen

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Wayanad Robusta coffee received a positive response at the World of Coffee 2024 Copenhagen, the event that brings together different coffee tastes from around the world.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve said that the favourable reception at the conference demonstrates that Kerala’s distinctive coffee has the potential to capture the international market. The event marked the first presentation of Wayanad Robusta coffee on the global stage.

The State Plantation Department had put up a special stall for Wayanad coffee at the World Coffee Conference in Bangalore last year, which served as the inspiration for the government to seek international exposure.

To harness the industrial potential of coffee and promote branded coffee from Wayanad, the government is overseeing initiatives such as the Carbon Neutral Coffee Park, Climate Smart Coffee, and Kerala Coffee Limited.

G Balagopal, head of the Climate Smart Coffee Project, led a delegation of coffee farmers from Wayanad, including P C Vijayan, Sushena Devi, and Jiva Anandan, the director of Kerala Coffee Limited, at the event.

Additionally, Anoop Palakunnu and Madhu Boppaiah from the Wayanad Coffee Growers Association, Dharmaraj Narendranath, the former president of the United Planters’ Association of Southern India, as well as Sanjay M D and Pranoti Sanjay of Sanjay Plantations, attended the three-day conference at Copenhagen in Denmark at their own expense.