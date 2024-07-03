College principal booked for assaulting SFI leader in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: Sunil Bhaskar, principal of Gurudeva College of Advanced Studies in Koyilandy, Kozhikode, has been booked for allegedly assaulting an SFI leader. The complaint was filed by SFI Koyilandy area president Abhinav, accusing the principal of threatening to kill and physically assaulting him.

Earlier, the principal filed a case against Abhinav, alleging trespassing and assault after an incident at the college during undergraduate admissions on Monday. The conflict reportedly began over the setting up help desks related to degree admissions by SFI activists. Principal Sunil claimed that he was attacked by som`e SFI members, resulting in injuries to himself and a teacher, both of whom sought treatment at Koyilandy Taluk Hospital and filed a police complaint.

In response, SFI students alleged that the principal assaulted Abhinav when he sought permission to set up a student help desk.

Sunil said that the disturbance occurred after outsiders, identified as SFI members, were asked to leave the campus.

Following the incident, SFI members took out a protest march to the college on Tuesday, demanding the dismissal of principal Sunil and staff secretary K P Ramesan for assaulting Abhinav.