Eight government employees shoot reels in municipality office in Kerala, get show cause notice

PATHANAMTHITTA: A show cause notice has been served to eight staff of the Thiruvalla Municipality, including a woman from the revenue department for shooting Instagram reels during duty hours inside the government office.

In a viral video, it can be seen the employees acting to the lyrics from a hit song from Mohanlal-starrer "Devadoothan" movie while passing office files to each other casually.

In the memo issued to one office attendant and seven clerks from the group who shot the viral reel, the Municipal Secretary pointed out that the reels filmed inside the office during working hours have been shared on social media.

The act by the officials is against the decorum of the government offices and in violation of service rules, it cited, saying it will spoil the image of the government officials among the public.

In the memo dated July 1, the Municipal secretary has warned of strict disciplinary action if satisfactory explanations are not provided within three days.