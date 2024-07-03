Forward castes constitute highest chunk of government staff in Kerala: Report

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hindu forward classes constitute roughly 22% of the government employees in the state, figures tabled in the assembly have shown. The data was provided in response to a question by P Ubaidulla of the Indian Union Muslim League.
Of the 5.45 lakh permanent government employees, staff from forward Hindu communities such as Nair, Menon, Kurup and so on constitute 1.08 lakh.
While there were 7,112 employees from the Brahmin community, 2,765 employees belonged to Ambalavasi, Warrier categories.
The share of Ezhava community, with 1.15 lakh government employees, stood at 21.09%. There were 73,774 employees from the Muslim community, constituting 13.52% of the total government employees.
As per data tabled in the assembly, there are 73,714 forward Christian employees in the state service, denoting a share of 21.01%.
The representation of Latin Catholic employees was 22,542 with an overall share of 4.13%.
The data also showed that there were 2,399 employees who converted to Christianity and another 929 employees belonging to the Nadar Christian community. If all four sections of Christian employees are taken into account, they constitute 18.25% of the total government staff.
While there were 51,783 employees from the Scheduled Caste, the number of Scheduled Tribe employees stood at 10,513. Another 955 employees said they did not belong to any category.
According to Ubaidulla, the data shows that different socio-religious sections and communities do not have proportionate representation in government jobs.
“Earlier, the Narendran Commission Report had recommended that the backlog in appointments should be filled to address this disparity. The present data shows a major disparity in this regard. The government should take urgent measures,” the MLA told TNIE.
Oppn slams govt over spike in diseases
The Opposition walked out of the assembly on Tuesday after Speaker A N Shamseer denied it permission for an adjournment motion on the surge in communicable diseases. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan flayed the government for its “ineffective response” and attributed the issue partly to inadequate pre-monsoon preparations. He dismissed LSG Minister M B Rajesh’s explanation citing election-related restrictions, and said the curbs only pertained to meetings, not preventive activities like cleaning.
Fees hike in family courts to be revoked
The state government will consider the demand to withdraw the fees hike in family courts, said Finance Minister K N Balagopal during the discussion over the motion to refer the Kerala Finance Bill 2024 to the subject committee. As per the budget, court fees would be I200 for cases upto I1 lakh, and 0.5% of the claim amount for cases above I1 lakh upto I5 lakh. One per cent of the claim amount would be levied on cases above I5 lakh.
A slice of banter and T20 metaphor
A twist awaited Minister M B Rajesh who tried to defend CM Pinarayi Vijayan in the assembly. He was referring to the controversial remarks of KPCC president K Sudhakaran against Pinarayi. “The KPCC president refers to the CM as ‘avan’ or ‘ivan’. He once addressed him as the son of a toddy tapper. Have the CM or ministers behaved in this manner to anyone in the opposition?” he asked. When Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan sought to know Rajesh’s opinion on the CM’s “Paranari” remark against MP N K Premachandran, Rajesh, instead of replying, found a new target in the media. He also likened the LDF’s defeat in LS polls to Axar Patel’s over in the T20 WC final. “Many thought the game ended with Axar Patel’s over. But things changed in Bumrah’s over. Situations would change dramatically in politics too,” he said.