Inaugural 'School Olympics' to be held in Ernakulam from October 18-22

General Education Minister V Sivankutty said that a special logo and theme song will be created for the 'School Olympics'.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state school sports meet will be conducted in the 'Olympics' model once in four years and its inaugural edition will be held in Ernakulam from October 18-22 this year.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty told reporters here on Wednesday that both athletic events and games will be held together during the 'School Olympics'.

The minister added that a special logo and theme song will be created for the 'School Olympics'. In the other years, the event will be conducted as a normal state sports meet.

The state school art festival will be held in December in Thiruvananthapuram this year. The exact date will be announced later, the Minister said.

"In the previous year's school arts festival, an art form of tribal people was performed as part of the inaugural event. This year, one art form of indigenous people will be included in the competition category,” Sivankutty said.

Beginning this year, the state school art festival will be conducted based on a revised manual, he added.

The minister also announced the schedule of other events conducted by the General Education Department:

  • State School Science Fair will be held from November 14-17 in Alappuzha

  • Special School Arts Festival will be held in Kannur from September 25-27.

  • The Teachers Training Institute (TTI) and Pre-Primary Teachers Training Institute (PPTI) arts festival will be held on September 4 and 5 in Kannur.

  • Career Guidance 'DISHA' expo will be held from October 5-9 in Thrissur

