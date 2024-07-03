Kerala govt to revise endosulfan victims’ list, to examine exclusion of 1,031

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The omission of 1,031 applicants from the endosulfan victims’ list will be examined and those found eligible will be included, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Addressing a meeting convened to discuss the rehabilitation activities of endosulfan victims, the CM said a medical board will scrutinise the details of 1,031 people, who were included in the 2017 preliminary list. The chief minister directed the authorities to conduct medical board camps in a decentralised manner and ensure adequate service of doctors for the purpose. On the basis of the medical board camps, the final list of the victims will be prepared by September last, he added.

The field-level screening of 20,808 people is going on. In the first phase, screening of 6,202 people was completed. The preliminary medical screening of the second phase and the medical board screening of the third phase will be completed before August 31, the CM said.

He further directed the officials to give special care to the differentially abled children born after October 25, 2011. The amount required to give free treatment to the victims will be included in the Kasaragod development package.

In Muliyar rehabilitation village where 30 people can be provided care on a day, therapists will be appointed. National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (NIPMR) will be authorised to appoint staff and provide them training.

Medical board camps to decide victims’ list

The final list of the victims will be prepared by September last, based on the medical board camps. Notably, the field-level screening of 20,808 people is currently under way. The preliminary medical screening of the second phase and the medical board screening of the third phase will conclude before August 31