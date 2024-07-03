Kerala: Technological varsity announces National Service Scheme Awards for 2022-23

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has announced the National Service Scheme (NSS) Awards for 2022-23.

The program officers and college chosen for the year’s awards are Suneesh P U (MES Engineering College, Kuttipuram), Shiju Ramachandran (Mar Baselios Institute of Technology and Science, Ernakulam), Saji S S (Govt Engineering College, Barton Hill), Reena Abraham (KMCT College of Engineering for Women), Nandu Bhadran (ACE College of Engineering), Seena K R (LBS Institute of Technology for Women), and Binol Varghese (Muthoot Institute of Technology and Science).

P Tarun Kumar (Vidya Academy of Science and Technology), Adit R (NSS College of Engineering, Palakkad), Vaishnav P S (College of Engineering, Peruman), Altaf Sajeed (Al Azhar College of Engineering) and Amal Waghas E (College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram) have been chosen for the award for volunteers in the male category

Anjana K Mohan (TKM Engineering College, Kollam), A Gauri (Adi Shankara Institute of Engineering and Technology), Aditya V Nair (NSS College of Engineering, Palakkad), Jishna P (Malabar College of Engineering and Technology) and Stephy Mary Mathew (Providence College of Engineering) were also selected for the award for volunteers in the female category.

Program officers Suneesh P U and Darsana S Babu (Baselios Mathews II College of Engineering, NSS unit) will be nominated for the year’s NSS state awards. The first two winners in the male and female category volunteers will also be recommended for the state awards. Darsana S Babu and Prof Ashwin Raj (TKM Institute of Technology), Prof Vipin Krishna (Tejas College of Engineering) will be recommended for special appreciation.

While the best units will get a Rs 10,000 cash award, memento and certificate, the volunteers will receive a Rs 3000 cash award, memento and certificate each.