Teenage son rejects Kerala police findings on mother's alleged murder, says she is alive

ALAPPUZHA: A day after police confirmed the killing of a woman who had been missing for 15 years, her teenage son on Wednesday rejected their findings and asserted that she is still alive.

He also dismissed allegations against his father, who is suspected to be the prime suspect in his mother Kala's murder.

Speaking to reporters here, the teenager said nothing had happened 15 years ago, as the police claimed, and the allegations brought shame to their family.

"No incident has happened like this. I am sure that my mother is alive....I am her son. I am not tensed," he said.

He said his mother had never contacted him after she had disappeared from the house years ago. He also said that the police didn't get any indications about the murder.

On Tuesday, police said that Kala, who disappeared 15 years ago at the age of 20 from her husband's and parents' homes in this coastal district, has been confirmed to be dead.

The confirmation came after the police carried out a several hours-long search and evidence collection by opening up the two septic tanks in the missing woman's husband's home.

Alappuzha SP Chaitra Teresa John had said a case has been lodged, and police presently suspect the involvement of the woman's husband, who is in Israel.

When reporters asked the teenager whether he contacted his father, the prime accused in the case, he said his father told him not to worry over the developments.