Veena’s IT firm got Rs 1.72 crore without rendering services: MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan

KOCHI: Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan has submitted before the Kerala High Court that the IT company owned by CM’s daughter Veena T accepted Rs 1.72 crore from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) without providing any services in return.

Hence, an investigation is needed to determine whether the payment was legitimate or constitutes a misuse of funds or corruption.

He added that the law should apply equally to everyone, regardless of their status or position.

The counsel for Kuzhalnadan stated that the interim settlement board of the Income Tax department had found that CMRL previously had an agreement with Veena’s IT firm for consulting and software support services.

Though no service was rendered by her firm, the amount was paid. When these allegations were laid down before the Vigilance court, it could not conduct a mini-trial and enter into findings.

The contentions were made when a petition filed by Kuzhalnadan against the Vigilance court’s order rejecting his plea for a vigilance probe into the alleged financial transactions between CMRL and Exalogic Solution Pvt Ltd came up for hearing. The court also made the state government a respondent in the petition.