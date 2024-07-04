13-year-old Kannur girl dies from rare amoebic infection, second fatality globally

KOZHIKODE: Medical authorities in Kozhikode have reported a rare and concerning case of amoebic meningoencephalitis that led to the death of a 13-year-old girl from Kannur. The infection was caused by the amoeba Vermamoeba vermiformis, which has only one other known fatality case globally, in Mexico. Despite being a common free-living amoeba found in human environments, this is the first reported fatal case in the country, according to medical experts.

The victim, Daksha, was diagnosed posthumously after a brain biopsy confirmed the presence of the amoeba. Dr Abdul Rauf, a consultant paediatric intensivist at Baby Memorial Hospital, stated that Daksha likely contracted the infection after bathing in a swimming pool during a school trip to Munnar on January 28. Unusually, her symptoms took months to manifest, contrasting with the typical rapid onset of symptoms in primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM) cases.